New Japan Pro-Wrestling was in Texas last night (Nov. 10), bring their Strong brand to the — the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex with for Lonestar Shootout.

The show featured five championships matches and several stars from AEW, Impact & CMLL. No titles changed hands, but the action was solid. IWGP Women’s champ Mayu Iwatani’s successful defense against Stephanie Vaquer was a show-stealer, as Vaquer’s breakout year continued.

After the show, Iwatani spoke about wanting to challenge the Chilean wrestler for her CMLL Women’s belt, so a rematch could be in the works.

Next steps for others were a little more clear. After Eddie Kingston retained the NJPW Strong Openweight title over Satoshi Kojima, he was attacked by Bullet Club’s Gabe Kidd. The 26 year old English wrestler is known for his hard-hitting offense and his mic skills. A program with Eddie should be the next big step for Kidd after working his first G1 Climax over the summer.

I’M NEXT UP‼️



These lot wanna ignore me until I roll in and beat them up pic.twitter.com/LGEma7hHzi — GABE KIDD (@GabeKidd0115) November 11, 2023

The main event saw NEVER Openweight champion Shingo Takagi fend off a challenge from Trent Beretta in a bloody war. After putting the Best Friend down with The Last Dragon, the man Takagi beat for the belt — Tama Tonga — came out and asked for a rematch at Wrestle Kingdom in the Tokyo Dome on Jan. 4. Shingo accepted before donning a cowboy hat, and that’s official enough for us.

Elsewhere on the card, Jon Moxley pinned KENTA to win the Blackpool Combat Club vs. Bullet Club tag match and get some momentum for his Wrestle Kingdom Triple Threat against Bullet Club leader David Finlay & Will Ospreay.

Here are all the results from Lonestar Shootout:

• Shingo Takagi def. Trent Beretta to retain the NEVER Openweight championship • Mayu Watani def. Stephanie Vaquer to retain the IWGP Women’s title • Zack Sabre Jr. def. Mike Bailey to retain the NJPW World Television championship • Blackpool Combat Club (Wheeler Yuta & Jon Moxley) def. Bullet Club (David Finlay & KENTA) • Eddie Kingston def. Satoshi Kojima to retain the NJPW STRONG Openweight title before being attacked from behind by Gabe Kidd • Mistico def. TJP • Guerrillas of Destiny (Hikuleo & El Phantasmo) def. West Coast Wrecking Crew (Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson) to retain the NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team championship • Bullet Club (Gabe Kidd, Clark Connors, Chase Owens & Alex Coughlin) def. Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight • Toru Yano def. Joey Janela • Atlantis, Tiger Mask & Mascara Dorada def. Ultimo Guerrero, Rocky Romero & Hechicero • Fred Rosser def. Tom Lawlor (pre-show) • Matt Vandagriff def. Barrett Brown (pre-show)

You can still catch a replay of the show on Fite or NJPWWorld. And be sure to keep your eyes out for Mr. Ares’ previews before New Japan shows!