Dalton Castle cuts deranged promo about stopping Eddie Kingston’s heart

Dalton Castle is out of his mind, and it’s glorious. The former ROH world champion cut a deranged promo about stopping Eddie Kingston’s heart. That sounds horrible on the surface, however, Castle’s motivation is to give the people the entertainment that they yearn for.

Before we get to the promo in question, here is a different scene setting up context. Castle knows that television is better when he is on screen, and he is feeling the pressure to keep viewers happy. He won’t let anybody step in his way of delivering what the people crave. Ring of Honor is filled with so much ordinary. It is time for the peacock to make it extraordinary. This summary doesn’t do justice to Castle’s passion as a performer. His facial expressions and vocal intonations are art.

Fast forward to episode 37 of ROH TV. Kingston was fresh off a successful world title defense against Angelico. The show closed with Castle delivering this promo.

Castle can’t let people like Kingston muddy the airwaves. Kingston is wasting his opportunity as world champ with so much ordinary. Castle has been tormented by this for weeks. He is coming for the ROH World Championship.

If you’re wondering why Castle has a bandage over his nose, well, the reason is perfectly logical. He was in the mood for cheese at his favorite fondue restaurant. The business was closed, so he smashed the window with his face. Castle tied that tale into his challenge for Kingston. He is going to smash Kingston’s sternum the same way he smashed the window to stop Kingston’s heart and become the new champion. Castle’s story is so absurd that it is hilarious. He put on a show in just those two minutes with an animated delivery telling his tale to set the mood for the match.

The world title bout was made official to air next week on episode 38 of ROH TV.

Since we’re on the topic of Castle, enjoy one more of his promo gems. He truly is the gift that keeps on giving. This chat took place after Collision when he crashed The Acclaimed’s 69 Day celebration. Castle & The Boys failed in their attempt to win the AEW trios titles.

Castle ruined the party, because they never answered his email to help with the festivities. The peacock was in pain after being hit in the head with a piñata. Castle writhed on the floor commandeering the interview area as his temporary locker room.

Dalton Castle is a national treasure.