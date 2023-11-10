Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
- Haus of Wrestling claims that “a high-level CW executive approached [Tony] Khan at the LA Forum in June 2022 about bringing Ring of Honor content to the network.” It didn’t go anywhere because Khan “refuses to seriously entertain new deals for ROH until AEW TV rights are in play, which will be in 2024.”
- Regarding Booker T’s claim that he heard people say LA Knight has a bad attitude, BWE responded to “shut this down” by saying Knight is “absolutely loved” in WWE.
- Sources told PW Insider that AEW and The Bunny “mutually agreed to part ways.”
- Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer thinks there’s a chance that SmackDown is moved off Fridays on its new TV deal, with TKO considering a package idea of running WWE PPVs on Friday nights and UFC PPVs on Saturday nights at the same site on a given weekend.
- Meltzer also mentioned that GUNTHER vs. Miz for the Intercontinental championship was always WWE’s plan for Survivor Series, even though Miz and Ivar were both supposed to score simultaneous pins in the number one contender’s match on this week’s Raw. The original plan called for Miz to beat Ivar next week on Raw to earn the title match. Ivar’s decision to moonsault Miz after this week’s botched finish was an impromptu thing to give a reason for their match next week.
