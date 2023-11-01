Gigi Dolin & Zachary Wentz get engaged

WWE NXT’s Gigi Dolin (real name Priscilla Kelly) and Impact Wrestling’s Zachary Wentz (Zachary Green) are engaged.
Dolin announced the news in an Instagram yesterday (Oct. 31), revealing that Wentz popped the question while the couple vacation on a Disney Cruise.
Disney Wish Cruise: Halloween On The High Seas Part One ️ This has been a dream of mine since I was a little girl. Sorry, not sorry, I am fully a Disney adult, because I was a Disney kid. And for me it’s filled with nostalgia, warm fuzzies and family memories for generations and I have been lucky enough to find a guy who is the exact same way. It was the most amazing weekend of my life.
I have been through a lot of heartache and so has @zacharywentzofficial over the years. With each other we found peace, a best friend, we found home. And of course, he popped the question on the first night at The Rose. (Very fitting ) There’s so much I could say, but the bottom line is my heart is so full, I couldn’t have asked for a better human. Now it’s time to take on the world because “Adventure is out there!” Stay tuned for part two and three. Happy Halloween!
Wentz and Dolin started dating when he wrestled in NXT as Nash Carter. He was released in April of 2022 when a messy split with his ex-wife Kimber Lee became public, and returned to Impact earlier this year where he’s already had a Tag title run. Dolin signed with WWE in 2021 and is a two-time NXT Women’s Tag champ from her days in Toxic Attraction. She was previously married to AEW’s Darby Allin.
Congratulations to the happy couple!
