Gigi Dolin & Zachary Wentz get engaged

WWE NXT’s Gigi Dolin (real name Priscilla Kelly) and Impact Wrestling’s Zachary Wentz (Zachary Green) are engaged.

Dolin announced the news in an Instagram yesterday (Oct. 31), revealing that Wentz popped the question while the couple vacation on a Disney Cruise.

Disney Wish Cruise: Halloween On The High Seas Part One ️ This has been a dream of mine since I was a little girl. Sorry, not sorry, I am fully a Disney adult, because I was a Disney kid. And for me it’s filled with nostalgia, warm fuzzies and family memories for generations and I have been lucky enough to find a guy who is the exact same way. It was the most amazing weekend of my life.

I have been through a lot of heartache and so has @zacharywentzofficial over the years. With each other we found peace, a best friend, we found home. And of course, he popped the question on the first night at The Rose. (Very fitting ) There’s so much I could say, but the bottom line is my heart is so full, I couldn’t have asked for a better human. Now it’s time to take on the world because “Adventure is out there!” Stay tuned for part two and three. Happy Halloween!