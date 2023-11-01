Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it's just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Rumors for the Day:

While fans are still combing WWE TV for references to CM Punk, BWE says there is no new update on his coming back to the company and he has not signed a deal.

According to PW Insider, AJ Styles is expected to make his return to WWE television on the Nov. 10 episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

They also say there have been talks of doing a Grayson Waller segment at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia this weekend.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer mentioned WWE running Bash in Berlin when they are at least in part, to some degree, to mess with AEW in London.

The Observer has confirmed the Candice LeRae spot on Monday Night Raw was always planned and she is not hurt.

PW Insider says Sarray is “in negotiations to return to the United States to perform” and the belief is she is not in talks with WWE.

