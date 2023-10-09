WWE to start NXT commercial-free; Dynamite adds two top AEW stars

Heads up everybody. WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite will be competing on television tomorrow night (Oct. 10).

Oh, you heard? Was it when Tony Khan called his line-up the “Best Dynamite Ever”, or when WWE teased Undertaker for NXT?

For the folks learning now — as WWE announces USA will air NXT commercial-free for the first 30 minutes...

BREAKING: The first 30 MINUTES of #WWENXT tomorrow night will be commercial-free! https://t.co/xCT2OnIdhd — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 9, 2023

... and Dynamite confirms an appearance by World champ MJF & adds one from the much-buzzed about Timeless Toni Storm...

TOMORROW NIGHT#AEWDynamite Title Tuesday LIVE

Oct 10 | 8/7c | TBS



Following the vicious beatdown from #BulletClubGold + the theft of his beloved #AEW World Title by @JayWhiteNZ,

AEW World Champion @The_MJF will be on #AEWDynamite Title Tuesday LIVE tomorrow!



️… pic.twitter.com/L2LQ1kQIvI — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 9, 2023

TOMORROW, Tuesday 10/10

Kansas City

Title Tuesday #AEWDynamite

Live on TBS at 8pm ET/7pm CT



"Madame is the greatest star of them all."



After her back-to-back wins in the past week

"Timeless" Toni Storm is Ready For Her Close-Up

At @AEWonTV Title Tuesday

On @TBSNetwork TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/IqcHYDmjex — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 9, 2023

— pretty wild stuff, huh?

Here’s a rundown of everything that’s been announced for each show:

WWE NXT

• Carmelo Hayes (w/John Cena) vs. Bron Breakker (w/Paul Heyman) • Roxanne Perez vs. Asuka • A “major announcement” from Cody Rhodes • Gallus (Joe & Mark Coffey & Wolfgang) vs. Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland & Butch) and Tyler Bate in a Pub Rules match • Undertaker tease • First 30 minutes commercial-free

AEW Dynamite