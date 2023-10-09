 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WWE to start NXT commercial-free; Dynamite adds two top AEW stars

The latest moves ahead of the Tuesday Night Tussle.

By Sean Rueter
WWE’s X

Heads up everybody. WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite will be competing on television tomorrow night (Oct. 10).

Oh, you heard? Was it when Tony Khan called his line-up the “Best Dynamite Ever”, or when WWE teased Undertaker for NXT?

For the folks learning now — as WWE announces USA will air NXT commercial-free for the first 30 minutes...

... and Dynamite confirms an appearance by World champ MJF & adds one from the much-buzzed about Timeless Toni Storm...

— pretty wild stuff, huh?

Here’s a rundown of everything that’s been announced for each show:

WWE NXT

• Carmelo Hayes (w/John Cena) vs. Bron Breakker (w/Paul Heyman)

• Roxanne Perez vs. Asuka

• A “major announcement” from Cody Rhodes

• Gallus (Joe & Mark Coffey & Wolfgang) vs. Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland & Butch) and Tyler Bate in a Pub Rules match

• Undertaker tease

• First 30 minutes commercial-free

AEW Dynamite

• Adam Copeland vs. Luchasaurus (fka Edge’s first AEW match)

• Christian Cage explains rejecting Copeland’s reunion offer

• Bryan Danielson vs. Swerve Strickland for a TNT championship match

• Saraya (c) vs. Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women’s World title

• Rey Fenix (c) vs. Jon Moxley for the AEW International championship

• Jay White vs. Hangman Page

• Chris Jericho vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

• MJF will be there live

• Timeless Toni Storm is ready for her close-up

