PW Insider notes that “early creative for the top matches” at Crown Jewel “are already locked in.”

BWE is claiming the “idea of the funhouse and Wyatt6 are still on the table.” When asked if Uncle Howdy would be taking over, they simply said “yes.”

They also claim a “cash-in scenario” will kick off soon, regarding the Money in the Bank contract held by Damian Priest.

Bryan Alvarez said on Wrestling Observer Radio that Cash Wheeler is injured and he doesn’t know how long FTR will be out of action because of it.

Alvarez also said he heard Luchasaurus may have broken his finger on the same show.

Mark Briscoe is “in the ring training for his comeback,” says PW Insider.

