Everybody who comes to Cageside Seats has an opinion about what's going on in pro wrestling - Wrestler Rankings are where YOU let us know YOURS.

Cast a vote in the comments. Give us the five performers you think entertained or impressed the most in the last week, and feel free to talk about why.

We also have the outcome of last week's voting, the results of which make up our annual competition for the Cageside Cup, given to our Performer of the Year.

This week, we’re voting on nationally televised and internet streaming pro wrestling shows that took place Oct. 1-7 — AEW WrestleDream, Raw, NXT, Powerrr, Dynamite, Impact, Fusion, SmackDown, Rampage, Level Up, Collision, WWE Fastlane, and everything else I’m no doubt forgetting.

But first, here’s the outcome of last week’s voting, and how those results changed our annual competition for the Cageside Cup.

How can someone look so fabulous and so intense at the same time?

New, retaining and former champs — if you were in a singles title match at No Mercy, there’s a good chance you were in our latest Rankings (83% of them are in the Top 10; 63% if we include Cups along with Belts).

Stardom’s 5 Star Grand Prix was represented in our Rankings this year like never before, so it’s no surprise to see its winner finish third.

Three AEW stars earned or demanded title shots, and we rewarded them for it with votes.

A Chilean wrestler who opened a lot of people’s eyes when she wrestled Mercedes Moné earlier this year won CMLL’s vacant Women’s title, and claimed some Performer of the Year points in the process.

The CCWR: 2023-24, Week 26

1. Ilja Dragunov

2. Trick Williams

3. Suzu Suzuki

4. Becky Lynch

5. Julia Hart

6. Carmelo Hayes

7. Jay White

8. (tie) Hikaru Shida

8. (tie) Stephanie Vaquer

8. (tie) Tiffany Stratton

Points in our weekly Rankings determine the ongoing annual one — which will determine who wins the Cageside Cup next April. Full details on rules and scoring HERE.

Where Cardblade’s doppelgänger moves into the Top 5, and a two-time Cup winner is now in the Top 10...

The Cageside Cup Performer of the Year Standings - through the Week ending Sept. 30

1. Orange Cassidy - 103

2. Jey Uso - 49.5

3. IYO SKY - 41

4. MJF - 38

5. Jay White - 34.5

6. Willow Nightingale - 31.5

7. Seth Rollins - 30

8. LA Knight - 29.5

9. Becky Lynch - 27

10. Samoa Joe - 25

Ready to do it again? You can always check the “how to” here if you need it, or ask a question in the comments. The main things you need to know are you have five spots on your ballot, you can’t put the same person in two of them, but you can split a single or multiple spots between multiple wrestlers. Now...

Let’s have those ballots! We’ll take it from there, and see you back here in a week for the results and another vote!