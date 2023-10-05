Gene Snitsky fights MLW world champ

Alex Kane has a date with Davey Boy Smith Jr. to defend the MLW World Heavyweight Championship at the Slaughterhouse event on October 14. In the meantime, Kane accepted a warm-up fight against a mystery opponent. That man was Snisky (fka WWE star Gene Snitsky).

The story heading into the match revolved around Mister Saint Laurent managing Davey Boy as part of the World Titan Federation faction. MSL was gracious enough to arrange the mystery contest against a WTF superstar. Kane wasn’t worried. It didn’t matter who the opponent was. Kane would be taking that man to Hoe Island. A trip to Suplex Island was only reserved for main-eventers.

When it came time for the match on episode 185 of MLW Fusion, Snisky entered carrying a gurney. It’s not his fault if he cripples Kane.

Neither man was intimidated. Snisky pie-faced Kane. The champ answered with a suplex.

Kane is called the Suplex Assassin for a reason. He followed with a pair of German suplexes. Kane ran into a big boot. Snisky took control with standing elbow drops and body slams.

Snisky climbed the corner for an aerial attack, but he missed the mark on a somersault senton. Kane pounced to grab Snisky’s back for a rear naked choke on the mat. The baby punter tapped out. Kane stood tall ready for Davey Boy at Slaughterhouse.

The Slaughterhouse event will be available for live streaming on October 14 through the Fite+ package on Fite TV. The card includes:

