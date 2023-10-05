Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
- On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said “several” AEW contracts will be up at the end of the year and WWE will looking to sign all of the “key ones”. He also talked about WWE’s big plans for Jade Cargill, which have been deemed important since, “she’s not going to be the last person” to change companies.
- Ricky Starks would likely be a “key one”. It’s not clear when Starks AEW deal is up, but BWE told a follower they think there’s a 75% chance Ricky will join his friend & mentor Cody Rhodes in WWE whenever he can.
- Back to Cargill, Haus of Wrestling’s sources say her name has never come up when discussing NXT creative. That like means she won’t appear next Tuesday when NXT goes head-to-head with AEW Dynamite, and is yet another sign Cargill will go straight to the main roster when she debuts.
- That site also asked about Brian Pillman, Jr. possibly debuting next week and was “given the impression that no real plans for the second-generation star have been discussed beyond his buzzy vignettes.”
- Asked about a reunion of The Way after Johnny Gargano returned to help his old DIY partner Tommaso Ciampa on this week’s Raw, BWE replied “Yes soon”.
- Contrary to a rumor earlier this week, Fightful Select heard that prior to Mustafa Ali’s release he was planned to win the NXT North American title at No Mercy. It would have happened in a Triple Threat set-up by Ali interfering in Dominik Mysterio’s defense against Dragon Lee on the Sept. 25 Raw.
- Julia Hart & Lee Johnson will be taking some time off from AEW/ROH for their upcoming wedding & honeymoon, per Fightful.
