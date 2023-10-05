Welcome back to the Sermon on the Mat, your weekly one-stop shop for news from the wider world of wrestling beyond the big cable TV monoliths that get all the coverage.

Enjoy Wrestling Killing in the Name (Oct. 7, 7 pm ET)

MSP (Aiden Aggro & Danger Kid) & Paris Sahara vs. Ray Lyn & the Runway (Calvin Couture & Tyler Klein) Erica Leigh vs. Ziggy Haim Dark Sheik vs. Killian McMurphy Jacob Fatu vs. MV Young Edith Surreal (c) vs. Killer Kelly (Enjoy Championship)

Starting off hot with some western PA action, Edith Surreal defends against Killer Kelly!



AIW Boogey Nights (Oct. 7, 7:30 pm ET)

Eric Taylor vs. Sam Holloway Katie Arquette vs. Xia Brookside Bang and Matthews (August Matthews & Davey Bang) vs. Members Only (Calvin G. Lewis & Malcolm Cambridge) Derek Dillinger vs. Joshua Bishop vs. Magnum CK vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor Dominic Garrini & Youthanazia (Josh Prohibition & Matt Cross) vs. Mikey Montgomery, Tre LaMar, & Ultimo Dragon) Austin James vs. Wes Barkley (c) (AIW Intense Championship) Money Shot (Elijah Dean & Zach Nystrom) (c) vs. PME (Marino Tenaglia & Philly Collins) (AIW Tag Team Championship) Chuck Stone vs. Isaiah Broner (c) (AIW Absolute Championship)

All this and the Boogeyman too?!



GCW Fight Club 2023 (Oct. 7-8)

—Night One (Oct. 7, 8)—

Charles Mason vs. Richard Holliday Alec Price vs. Tony Deppen Brayden Toon, Cole Radrick, Shane Mercer, & Wasted Youth (Dyln McKay & Marcus Mathers) vs. BUSSY (Allie Katch & EFFY), Sawyer Wreck, & Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner & Steve Manders) Blake Christian (c) vs. Jimmy Lloyd (GCW World Championship) Team FREEDOMS (Jun Kasai, Masashi Takeda, Takashi Sasaki, Toru Sugiura, & Violento Jack) vs. Team GCW (Ciclope, John Wayne Murdoch, Miedo Extremo, & Nick Gage, & Rina Yamashita) (WarGames Match)

—Night Two (Oct. 8, 5 pm ET)—

Mance Warner vs. Masashi Takeda Alec Price & Cole Radrick vs. East-West Express (Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne) Jun Kasai vs. Matt Tremont (Deathmatch)

GCW are back to Atlantic City for two big nights of action here, and also a JCW show that will show up in your free match section next week, folks!



WR Women’s Grand Prix / Redemption (Oct. 8)

—Women’s Grand Prix (3 pm ET)—

Billie Starkz vs. Rachel Armstrong (Women’s Grand Prix First Round Match) Janai Kai vs. Marina Shafir (Women’s Grand Prix First Round Match) Emi Sakura vs. Trish Adora (Women’s Grand Prix First Round Match) Allysin Kay vs. Vert Vixen (Women’s Grand Prix First Round Match) Women’s Grand Prix Semifinals & Finals

—Redemption (8 pm ET)—

Alan Angels vs. Damian Chambers vs. Rich Swann vs. Yoya Madman Fulton vs. Moose Ace Romero vs. Zoey Skye Death Dollz (Courtney Rush & Jessicka Havok) & ??? vs. the Rascalz (Myron Reed, Trey Miguel, & Zachary Wentz) JT Dunn vs. Kaito Kiyomiya Gringo Loco vs. Jon Moxley (Lucha Street Fight) Alex Colon & Rickey Shane Page vs. Second Gear Crew (Matthew Justice & Steve Manders) (c) (WR Tag Team Championship) Angel Ortiz vs. Jake Crist (c) (WR Championship)

Last but not least, Wrestling Revolver bring us a hell of a one-day double-header!



Free matches here!

Masha Slamovich vs. Wheeler YUTA

Starting off hot with some trademark action from Beyond!

Cole Radrick vs. Kennedi Copeland

And then onto this Hybrid Championship match from H2O!

El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Gringo Loco

Last but not least, some lucha action from GCW!

As always...

