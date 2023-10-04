Tessa Blanchard is coming to CMLL for Grand Prix tournament

CMLL announced the arrival of Tessa Blanchard for the women’s international Grand Prix on October 27 in Mexico City.

The international Grand Prix is one of CMLL’s major events during the year. The format is a tornero cibernetico with Mexico against the world. The men’s version dates back to 1994, and the women’s tournament debuted in 2021. Arena Mexico rocks hard during Grand Prix events as the crowd shows enthusiastic spirit rooting for Mexico. It is a sight to behold.

Full teams were revealed for the CMLL Grand Prix de Amazonas:

Mexico: Marcela, Lluvia, La Jarochita, Reyna Isis, Dark Silhueta, Skadi, Hera, & Sanely

Marcela, Lluvia, La Jarochita, Reyna Isis, Dark Silhueta, Skadi, Hera, & Sanely World: Tessa Blanchard (USA), Mei Suruga (Japan), Sumie Sakai (Japan), Makoto (Japan), Johnnie Robbie (USA), Stephanie Vaquer (Chile), La Catalina (Chile), & Zeuxis (Puerto Rico)

Blanchard has been absent from mainstream wrestling since 2020 after accusations of racism and bullying surfaced. She issued responses and denials, and attempted a few comebacks, but nothing panned out thus far. The CMLL Grand Prix de Amazonas is Blanchard’s biggest booking since departing from Impact Wrestling as world champion.

The CMLL Grand Prix de Amazonas on October 27 will be available for live streaming through Boletia and their video service with Neerme.

Does the inclusion of Tessa Blanchard to the women’s Grand Prix earn your interest in watching CMLL, or lessen it?