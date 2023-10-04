Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

For what it’s worth, BWE has teased that WWE is making subtle hints at CM Punk during promos/interviews on WWE television, like during the Seth Rollins interview this past Monday night.

BWE also claims “a few names discussed” regarding potential men’s Royal Rumble winners early next year while there are “two solid winners” on the women’s side.

Per PW Insider, Jade Cargill is expected to be on the Monday Night Raw roster when she debuts for WWE, which could happen by the end of the month.

They also say she will be at the Fastlane event in Indianapolis this coming weekend, though it’s unclear if that means she’ll be making an appearance on the show.

Fightful Select notes that Sami Callihan’s Impact Wrestling contract was supposed to be up in December 2022 but the company extended it due to a leg injury.

Johnny Gargano’s return on Raw this week to reunite with Tommaso Ciampa was a “late WWE Creative decision,” says PW Insider. They note “plans were locked towards the end of the weekend.”

