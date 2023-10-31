Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
- While again confirming that Drew McIntyre still hasn’t re-signed with WWE, Fightful Select noted that McIntyre’s current deal will expire before WrestleMania 40. The report also reminded us that TKO isn’t as being as proactive about contract negotiations as WWE was pre-merger, and that Becky Lynch & others also also have deals expiring in 2024.
- Recently, AEW’s creative plans have been getting finalized and communicated to talent later than they used to be. That according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, who added that it “almost” like situations WWE’s been criticized for in the past and that it’s “very frustrating” for the talent.
- In a post on X responding to Meltzer’s report, AEW producer & coach Jerry Lynn defended the late changes as being Tony Khan’s attempt to not have future plot details spoiled for fans, which are necessary because “wrestlers and God knows who else have and continue to leak info to the sheets, podcasts, etc.”
- WWE’s discussed a few ideas that would potentially turn The Miz face while he’s working with DIY, per BWE. It’s not yet confirmed if they’ll use those ideas, though.
- In a Fightful Select Q&A, Sean Ross Sapp mentioned that WWE officials view both Austin Theory & Grayson Waller as having “high upside”. Waller is “easy to do business with” as he “listens really well”, and is good at generating buzz in interviews and online. Sapp feels Theory is seen as playing a role similar to Baron Corbin’s.
- On WOR, Meltzer said Bryan Danielson’s latest injury makes it “touch and go” whether or not Danielson will be able to work New Japan Wrestle Kingdom in the Toyko Dome on Jan. 4 the way he was hoping to.
