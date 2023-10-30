Delaware school district pays tribute to the late Jay Briscoe

Even nine months after his tragic death in an automobile accident, it’s still hard to believe Jay Briscoe’s gone. This news item is a reminder that the Ring of Honor Hall of Famer is no longer with us, but it’s also a reminder of how much he meant to the people with whom he shared his day-to-day life as Jamin Pugh.

One of many great stories about the elder Briscoe brother that came out following his death in January was how active he was — as both an alumnus and a parent — in the public schools that serve his hometown of Laurel, Delaware.

This weekend the Laurel School District dedicated the locker room at Laurel Middle School to him, naming it the “Jamin Pugh Locker Room”. A dedication ceremony was held at halftime of the Laurel High’s Sat., Oct. 28 football game. A post on the School District’s Facebook page reads:

During Halftime of the Laurel Vs Delmar Football Game, a special memorial dedication was presented to the Pugh family in honor of Jamin Pugh. The Laurel Middle School locker room will be renamed the “Jamin Pugh Locker Room”. Thank you to the Pugh family for your continued dedication to the Laurel School District.

Jay’s daughters Gracie & Jayleigh were in the accident that took their father’s life, but are recovering and attended the ceremony with their mother Ashley, who works for the Laurel County School District. Their uncle Mark, who recently returned to action for AEW/ROH after rehabbing a wrestling injury, was also on hand along with his & Jay’s father Mike, who occasionally appeared with his sons on shows — and has continued to work with Mark, as “Papa Briscoe”.

Here’s hoping the love the people in their community and those of us in the wrestling community had for Jay continues to help them as they continue to adjust to living without him.