Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

Per Fightful Select, talent within WWE have said creative in WWE has been “much more straightforward since the TKO merger.”

BWE mentioned that whatever WWE has planned for Karrion Kross will “resume” following Crown Jewel.

They also say the next WWE 2K game will likely be dedicated to Bray Wyatt and they are looking at “new PvP opportunities.”

Current odds from BetOnline have Logan Paul looking likely to win the United States championship from Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel.

According to Fightful, Abadon had been sidelined with an injury before her return on Dynamite and she just recently got AEW clearance before said return.

If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.