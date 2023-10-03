Kingston, Giulia defenses booked for New Japan’s return to the U.S.

New Japan Pro-Wrestling will be back in the United States on Sat., Oct. 28 for this year’s Fighting Spirit Unleashed event. Over the past few days, the promotion has confirmed title defenses for the top champions of their Strong brand (NJPW’s U.S. arm).

AEW’s Eddie Kingston is the reigning NJPW Strong Openweight titleholder. He just defended the belt along with his Ring of Honor World one at WrestleDream against Katsuyori Shibata last Sunday. He’ll put his New Japan title on the line against HENARE in Las Vegas next month.

HENARE lost to Eddie during Block action during the latest G1 Climax tournament, which led to each man attacking the other before Kingston returned to the States. Now, Will Ospreay’s United Empire teammate will get a chance to win his first singles title when he takes on the Mad King at Sam’s Town Live.

This one has been in the works for a while...

After Eddie Kingston and HENARE traded post match attacks, a challenge has been issued for the #njpwSTRONG Openweight title- October 28 in Las Vegas!#njfsu TICKETS:https://t.co/OA5YU6GSj0 pic.twitter.com/fT1qQqLJ9S — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) August 13, 2023

... Kingston (with Hiroshi Tanahashi & Michael Oku) and Henare (with Jeff Cobb & TJP) will also be on opposite sides of a six-man when New Japan is in London for Royal Quest III on Oct. 14.

NJPW Strong Women’s champion Giulia will face HYAN in Vegas. Giulia defended her title against Ami Sohrei at Stardom’s Korakuen Hall show on Sunday, then received a challenge for Fighting Spirit Unleashed from the international indie wrestler out of Texas:

HYAN laid down the challenge to Giulia! October 28 in Las Vegas, the STRONG Women’s title is on the line at NJPW Fighting Sprit Unleashed!

pic.twitter.com/BaxlGpXm4W — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) October 1, 2023

Both are official for Oct. 28, along with Stephanie Vaquer & Zeuxis vs. Lluvia & Johnnie Robbie and Atlantis, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Mistico & Atlantis Jr. vs. Rocky Romero, Tiger Mask, Soberano Jr. & Adrian Quest.

Fighting Spirit Unleashed 2023 will stream on Fite.