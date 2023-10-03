Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
- A “longtime AEW talent” told Fightful Select that while Adam Copeland (Edge) was talking internally about helping out behind the scenes at AEW, he spoke about “filling the gap that CM Punk left behind, in that he’ll be helpful and not cause any issues internally.”
- The site also reported said the backstage reaction to Copeland joining AEW has been “unanimously positive”.
- On Oct. 1, Copeland filed trademarks for “Ledgend,” “The Iconoclast,” “The Rogue,” and “Cope”. Sadly, Wrestling Observer notes that no trademarks have been filed for “Sexton Hardcastle”.
- Fightful also says their NXT sources weren’t happy about Mustafa Ali’s release. They had plans for Ali on the brand running through next year’s WrestleMania season.
- Bryan Alvarez added on Wrestling Observer Radio that those plans didn’t include beating Dominik Mysterio for the North American title in the Ali/Mysterio match that was originally planned for No Mercy. That led to speculation Dom will quickly win the belt back from Trick Williams, a possibility set up for tonight’s NXT on last night’s Raw.
- Raw’s GUNTHER vs. Tommaso Ciampa Intercontinental title main event was at one point planned for Fastlane, per BWE.
- Mariah May finished up with Stardom over the weekend. She teased that her next destination might not be her home in the United Kingdom, turning up the volume on talk she could debut for AEW soon.
