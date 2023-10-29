 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Samoan Swat Team granted release from MLW

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
Lance Anoa’i and Juicy Finau of the Samoan Swat Team have been released from MLW. The duo requested such, and it was granted.

Finau shared the news first.

Anoa’i followed next.

Anoa’i and Finau were brought into MLW to join Jacob Fatu to reform the Samoan Swat Team dynasty, except with a twist. Finau is from the Tongan bloodline, so it was Samoans with a Tongan. The SST rose to glory winning the MLW World Tag Team Championship for a 182-day reign.

Anoa’i and Finau last wrestled for MLW on July 8. Anoa’i has since been busy with NOAH in Japan. Finau has been sharpening his game in the indies.

This news comes on the heels of former world champion Alexander Hammerstone requesting his release from MLW.

Where would you like to see the Samoan Swat Team, individually or as a unit, move to next?

