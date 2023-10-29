Samoan Swat Team granted release from MLW

Lance Anoa’i and Juicy Finau of the Samoan Swat Team have been released from MLW. The duo requested such, and it was granted.

Finau shared the news first.

As of today I’ve been released from @MLW



Just want to thank everyone I’ve crossed paths with while I was there. Extremely thankful to MLW for the opportunities!



Especially wanna thank my brothers @SAMOANWEREWOLF & @lanceanoai



IM NOW A FREE AGENT



TOKO OUT! OFAS pic.twitter.com/0Ayreo88BW — FINAUMENAL (@JuicyFinau) October 29, 2023

Anoa’i followed next.

As Of TODAY! I have been granted my @MLW Release! I wanna thank MLW!



Wanna give a big shout out to my USOs @JuicyFinau and @SAMOANWEREWOLF Thank you for everything! Love you guys! #SST pic.twitter.com/8WR7pa3dZQ — Lance Anoa’i ランス・アノアイ (@lanceanoai) October 29, 2023

Anoa’i and Finau were brought into MLW to join Jacob Fatu to reform the Samoan Swat Team dynasty, except with a twist. Finau is from the Tongan bloodline, so it was Samoans with a Tongan. The SST rose to glory winning the MLW World Tag Team Championship for a 182-day reign.

Anoa’i and Finau last wrestled for MLW on July 8. Anoa’i has since been busy with NOAH in Japan. Finau has been sharpening his game in the indies.

This news comes on the heels of former world champion Alexander Hammerstone requesting his release from MLW.

Where would you like to see the Samoan Swat Team, individually or as a unit, move to next?