Former world champ Alexander Hammerstone requests release from MLW

Alexander Hammerstone confirmed rumors that he requested his release from MLW.

My time with MLW was 5 of the best years of my life and career. Very proud of what I and the company accomplished. I wish them continued success. I have recently asked for my release as I feel it’s what’s right for me at this time. Thank you Court Bauer for the opportunities.

Hammerstone was a cornerstone for the growth of MLW. He is a former world heavyweight champion (644 days) and a former national openweight champion (865 days) in the company. Hammerstone last competed in an MLW ring dropping the world title to Alex Kane at Never Say Never on July 8.

If MLW grants the release, then scuttlebutt is sure to pop up of a possible Dynasty reunion. Hammerstone was once pals with MJF and Richard Holliday on screen in a dynastic faction. Holliday is currently a free agent. MJF just so happens to be in need of friends in AEW.

Hammerstone is good enough to blaze his own path as well, whether he lands in WWE, TNA, or elsewhere.

Get a taste of what Hammerstone has to offer in the ring against Jacob Fatu in a title versus title clash.

Which company would you like to see sign Alexander Hammerstone?