This week, we're voting on nationally televised and internet streaming pro wrestling shows that took place Oct. 22-28 — Raw, NXT, Powerrr, Dynamite, Impact, Fusion, SmackDown, Rampage, Level Up, Collision, the NWA's Samhain PPV, and everything else I'm no doubt forgetting.

But first, here’s the outcome of last week’s voting, and how those results changed our annual competition for the Cageside Cup.

The American Dragon may not have, but we sure missed this...

House of Black’s big return on Collision helped its leader beat out the WWE Intercontinental champion’s latest historic week, and The Icon’s retirement announcement.

Reclaiming the WWE Tag titles ensured The Judgment Day rounded out our latest Top Five.

A TJ Maxx-assisted Battle Royal victory ranked a little higher than the WWE Women’s champ’s latest successful defense and a statement-making win for the future NXT Women’s titleholder.

Der Ring General’s latest victim impressed, and helped the big man edge out a mixed week for the NJPW Strong Women’s (and Artist of Stardom) champ and AEW’s International king (and current Cageside Cup frontrunner).

The CCWR: 2023-24, Week 29

1. Malakai Black

2. Gunther

3. Sting

4. Finn Bálor

5. Damian Priest

6. Juice Robinson

7. (tie) IYO SKY

7. (tie) Lyra Valkyria

9. Bronson Reed

10. (tie) Giulia

10. (tie) Orange Cassidy

Points in our weekly Rankings determine the ongoing annual one — which will determine who wins the Cageside Cup next April. Full details on rules and scoring HERE.

Where we haven’t run a full Ranking of everyone who’s received points this year, so...

The Cageside Cup Performer of the Year Standings - through the Week ending Oct. 21

