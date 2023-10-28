Mark Briscoe made a surprise return to AEW

Mark Briscoe is back, baby!

Briscoe made a surprise return on Rampage to beat up an insufferable sex idol. Kip Sabian stood front and center in the ring wearing a futuristic shirtless shirt. He ridiculed the Philly crowd with ignorant sports references mocking their lack of success. It was a typical heel scene riling up the crowd hoping for someone to shut him up.

Hey Kip! Making fun of Philadelphia and their teams seems like a bad idea…



Watch #AEWRampage ON TNT!@TheKipSabian | @thePenelopeFord pic.twitter.com/jwC7G5v1zz — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 28, 2023

Reach for the sky!

Briscoe rumbled on stage down to the ring to kick some ass. Sabian shouted insults, so Briscoe punched him in the mush. Much joy was shared among the live fans as Briscoe unleashed Redneck Kung Fu.

Briscoe has been out of action since July with a knee injury. He was previously scheduled to compete for the ROH World Championship against Claudio Castagnoli, who was champ at that time. Briscoe was filling in for Eddie Kingston, who was busy participating in the NJPW G1 Climax tournament, but Dem Boy never got his big chance at glory. Fast forward, and now Kingston is the man with the gold. ROH has an upcoming PPV on December 15, so keep an eye out for a potential match for Briscoe at Final Battle. If he’s fully healthy, surely he’ll be on the card.

What would you like to see from Mark Briscoe in the AEW universe for his comeback run?