- The Wrestling Observer Newsletter confirmed that Randy Orton’s “suggested time frame” for a return is Survivor Series. Randy’s doctor suggested that he retire “due to back issues,” but the 43-year-old Orton is hoping to continue wrestling and making top money until he’s 50.
- Per The Observer, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is “not scheduled for Survivor Series.” After Crown Jewel, the next premium live event he is scheduled to wrestle at is Royal Rumble 2024.
- Several hours before Logan Paul and Kevin Owens briefly crossed paths on last night’s SmackDown, BWE indicated WWE was having “early talks” about booking a future match between them.
- F4WOnline’s Dave Meltzer explained AEW’s decision to bring in stars like Ric Flair and RVD to Dynamite by saying, “I think that they’re really trying to hotshot as many stars for ratings purposes” to help negotiate the best possible TV deal.
- Fightful Select claims former WWE star Heath Slater is now a free agent after his deal with Impact Wrestling expired.
- The Ryback said “you never know what you’re gonna see” in the WWE showers. It’s “not uncommon” to see wrestlers shaving each other’s backs, or to see little people taking a group shower. The Big Guy concluded that the WWE showers are sometimes “like a tornado tag match, and other times it’s like an all out free-for-all Battle Royal / Royal Rumble type scenario in those things.”
