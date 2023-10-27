Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Rumors for the Day:
- Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer said Ric Flair had a “verbal deal” with Tony Khan in 2021 to go to AEW, but “it was not the right time” for him to be there following sexual misconduct allegations made against Flair on Dark Side of the Ring. His AEW debut was instead saved for this week’s episode of Dynamite.
- BWE indicates that “unless something changes last minute,” WWE’s plan has always been for Jade Cargill to debut on the Raw roster.
- WrestleVotes was told that WWE creative has “gone back & forth for a while now” on the WarGames match for Survivor Series. At first the idea was to keep the story on Raw, but “the sense from a source” is that’s no longer the case.
- On his 1 Of A Kind With RVD podcast, Rob Van Dam implied that he recently received a phone call from WWE where he “got officially unbooked” for next year’s WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia, as their response to his recent appearances in AEW.
- Per Fightful Select, the “front-runner” city to host WWE SummerSlam 2024 is Cleveland, Ohio.
