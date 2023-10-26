 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Billy Corgan bans Aron Stevens from ringside for NWA tag title bout at Samhain PPV

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
Don’t cross the boss. William Patrick Corgan threw the proverbial hammer down on Aron Stevens to ban the manager from ringside for the NWA World Tag Team Championship bout at the Samhain PPV on October 28 in Cleveland, OH.

Manager Aron Stevens (aka Damien Sandow in WWE) is the driving force behind Blunt Force Trauma (Carnage & Damage) as NWA world tag team champions. Stevens often interferes to achieve victory. His preferred instrument of trickery is a loaded glove.

Trevor Murdoch & Mike Knox are the challengers at Samhain. They have been battling BFT for awhile, and Stevens often finds a way to turn the tide in his team’s favor for victory. Murdoch & Knox will receive one more shot. The special stipulation will be a Knights of the Round Table match, which is basically a tables match.

After all the malarkey Stevens has put them through, Murdoch personally requested that Stevens be banned from ringside to ensure a fair result. NWA bossman Billy Corgan reflected on the matter, and he announced that Stevens was indeed banned from ringside. Corgan gave Stevens the option to ditch the glove. Stevens refused, so Corgan took action. Stevens will supposedly not be at the venue to participate in the PPV.

NWA Samhain will feature EC3 in the main event defending the NWA World’s Heavyweight Championship against Thom Latimer. The broadcast will are live on Fite TV.

Do you find this ruling to be fair from Billy Corgan or is it an egregious abuse of powerrr?

