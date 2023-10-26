 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Misfits musician Jerry Other to manage Vampiro in trios match vs. Insane Clown Posse’s Violent J at NWA Samhain

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
The worlds of music and wrestling are colliding at the NWA Samhain PPV on October 28 in Cleveland, OH. Misfits musician Jerry Other is coming in to manage Vampiro’s team in trios action for a grudge match against the squad captained by Insane Clown Posse’s Violent J.

Vampiro has been managing La Rebelion (Bestia 666 & Mecha Wolf) in the NWA, so Violent J decided to join the fun by backing the Brother of Funstruction (Yabo The Clown & Ruffo The Clown). One thing led to another, and La Rebelion beat the clowns at NWA 75. After the match, Vampiro shoved a pie in Violent J’s face.

Tensions have been boiling ever since, and the feud led to a trios bout booked for Samhain. Yabo triumphed over Mecha Wolf to pick the stipulation. The contest will be a Riddle Box match, which means mystery weapons will be hidden inside boxes. The participants have to break the crates to use the weapons. It sounds like a video game.

Mere days away from the big event, Vampiro dropped the bombshell that his crew will be joined by Jerry Other of the Misfits. Jerry Other is the son of Misfits original Jerry Only.

Vampiro’s bond with the Misfits goes way back. They joined him in WCW during 1999 for a feud with “Dr. Death” Steve Williams.

The NWA Samhain PPV headliner is EC3 defending the NWA World’s Heavyweight Championship against Thom Latimer. The show will stream live through Fite TV.

Does the involvement of Jerry Other increase your curiosity about NWA Samhain?

