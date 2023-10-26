Jacob Fatu booked for world title fight at MLW Fightland, plus CMLL & NJPW tag team match

Alex Kane’s run with the MLW World Heavyweight Championship just got tougher. Salina de la Renta announced his next opponent, and it will be Jacob Fatu at Fightland on November 18 in Philadelphia, PA.

The story goes that Salina was in control of the latest episode of MLW Fusion as executive producer, and that role gave her booking powers. Salina is no pal of the Samoan Werewolf, but it appears that she detests Kane even more. Salina announced the bout leading to a staredown.

The booking doesn’t make a whole lot of sense since Fatu is coming off a loss to Minoru Suzuki at Slaughterhouse, however, Fatu is a former world heavyweight champion and a former national openweight champion. And honestly, Kane versus Fatu should kick so much ass that the the recent loss won’t put a dent into the hype.

In addition to the main event, Salina brokered a tag team match with talent from MLW, NJPW, and CMLL. Ichiban is seeking a title shot against Rocky Romero for the MLW World Middleweight Championship, and Salina is making the #1 fighter go through hoops to earn it. She arranged a tag bout at Fightland with Romero representing NJPW this time alongside Barbaro Cavernario from CMLL against Ichiban and Mascara Dorada 2.0 from CMLL. This is the kind of injection of hot talent I was hoping for when MLW announced a strategic alliance with CMLL.

The Fightland card on November 18 from Philadelphia includes:

MLW World Heavyweight Championship: Alex Kane (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

MLW Fightland will be available for live streaming through the Fite+ package on Fite TV.

What’s your reaction to MLW booking Alex Kane versus Jacob Fatu?