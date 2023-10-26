Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
- After WWE announced Bash in Berlin yesterday, Fightful Select reported that a PLE in Paris has been “discussed heavily”. “Some internal schedules in the company” have next year’s Backlash taking place in the French capital.
- During Monday’s Raw, Sean Ross Sapp posted on X that the “piped in boos” during Dominik Mysterio & Logan Paul’s segment were “really bad” and that WWE was “playing the exact same audio repeatedly.” When fans argued with him, Sapp replied he was “outright told it was piped in” by someone at WWE.
- Becky Lynch was “banged up” heading into her match at Halloween Havoc, per Bodyslam.net. The site’s sources couldn’t confirm what the issue is or if she’ll need time off, but said it “did not play a part in her loss to [Lyra] Valkyria”.
- He’s far from the only one, but Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso writes that Logan Paul “is expected to walk away with the US title” after his match with Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel.
- After giving notice to the company last month, PCO decided to re-sign with Impact. According to Haus of Wrestling that decision was made based on ”the energy around the TNA re-brand, along with other requests being met.” They also say the new deal “leaves the door open” for D Destro, who manages PCO in other promotions, to appear with him at major Impact shows.
