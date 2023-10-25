Fresh off Bound For Glory, Impact is heading to the UK for a tour and a special event. The company added a few more fights to the Turning Point card in Newcastle, England on October 27.

Trinity submitted Mickie James to retain the Knockouts Championship at Bound For Glory, and her next opponent will be Deonna Purrazzo at Turning Point. A stipulation is in the mix. The Virtuosa is 0-2 against Trinity in title bouts. This will be Purrazzo’s last shot at the gold. If she can’t get the job done, then there will be no more opportunities to challenge for the Knockouts Championship as long as Trinity remains titleholder.

BREAKING: @TheTrinity_Fatu will defend the Knockouts World Title against @DeonnaPurrazzo on October 27 at Turning Point in Newcastle - and it's the last time Deonna can challenge Trinity so long as Trinity is champion.



Get tickets HERE: https://t.co/EGzPFRgZu8 pic.twitter.com/04qtmJ7AbB — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 22, 2023

The other noteworthy addition is a grudge match revolving around a food fight. Joe Hendry is set to collide with Simon Miller. Miller is an internet personality from WhatCulture.

BREAKING: @joehendry and @SimonMiller316 will settle their personal differences at #TurningPoint at the Walker Dome in Newcastle on October 27 as part of the UK Invasion Tour, airing November 3 on IMPACT Plus.



Get tickets HERE: https://t.co/EGzPFRgZu8 pic.twitter.com/SbGZJnoInj — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 20, 2023

The bad blood stems from apparent miscommunication about Miller appearing on Hendry’s side program, Food Fight. The concept for Food Fight isn’t about food fighting. It generally features Hendry sharing a peaceful meal chatting with another wrestler. Tensions boiled over when Hendry sat down with Miller for an actual food fight.

IMPACT Wrestling does not condone the actions of @joehendry or @SimonMiller316 during this interview.



Watch Food Fight on IMPACT Plus: https://t.co/277KIH60RE

Watch Food Fight on YouTube: https://t.co/56Ye2nSv69 pic.twitter.com/j3lsDPFG3v — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 19, 2023

Miller claims to have suffered a serious neck injury and temporary blindness due to hot sauce burning his retinas.

Turning Point will be filmed on October 27, and the show will be available November 3 on Impact Plus and Fite. The full card includes:

Knockouts Championship: Trinity (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo (last chance for Purrazzo)

Trinity (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo (last chance for Purrazzo) Will Ospreay vs. Eddie Edwards

Josh Alexander & Eric Young vs. Subculture

Motor City Machine Guns vs. Moose & Brian Myers

Rich Swann vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Trey Miguel

Jordynne Grace vs. Dani Luna

Gisele Shaw vs. Alex Windsor

Joe Hendry vs. Simon Miller

Does this lineup have your interest for Turning Point?