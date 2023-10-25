 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Impact adds Knockouts Championship bout and food fight grudge match to Turning Point card

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
Fresh off Bound For Glory, Impact is heading to the UK for a tour and a special event. The company added a few more fights to the Turning Point card in Newcastle, England on October 27.

Trinity submitted Mickie James to retain the Knockouts Championship at Bound For Glory, and her next opponent will be Deonna Purrazzo at Turning Point. A stipulation is in the mix. The Virtuosa is 0-2 against Trinity in title bouts. This will be Purrazzo’s last shot at the gold. If she can’t get the job done, then there will be no more opportunities to challenge for the Knockouts Championship as long as Trinity remains titleholder.

The other noteworthy addition is a grudge match revolving around a food fight. Joe Hendry is set to collide with Simon Miller. Miller is an internet personality from WhatCulture.

The bad blood stems from apparent miscommunication about Miller appearing on Hendry’s side program, Food Fight. The concept for Food Fight isn’t about food fighting. It generally features Hendry sharing a peaceful meal chatting with another wrestler. Tensions boiled over when Hendry sat down with Miller for an actual food fight.

Miller claims to have suffered a serious neck injury and temporary blindness due to hot sauce burning his retinas.

Turning Point will be filmed on October 27, and the show will be available November 3 on Impact Plus and Fite. The full card includes:

  • Knockouts Championship: Trinity (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo (last chance for Purrazzo)
  • Will Ospreay vs. Eddie Edwards
  • Josh Alexander & Eric Young vs. Subculture
  • Motor City Machine Guns vs. Moose & Brian Myers
  • Rich Swann vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Trey Miguel
  • Jordynne Grace vs. Dani Luna
  • Gisele Shaw vs. Alex Windsor
  • Joe Hendry vs. Simon Miller

Does this lineup have your interest for Turning Point?

