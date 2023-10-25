Lyra Valkyria talks about her NXT title win: ‘It doesn’t feel real’

Lyra Valkyria’s nine-year journey through the world of pro wrestling paid off Tuesday night (Oct. 24) on the Halloween Havoc edition of NXT as she defeated her idol and one of the top performers in the industry, Becky Lynch, to capture the NXT Women’s Championship.

The victory looked to stun Valkyria as much as it did Lynch when it was over, and it led to an outpouring of emotions as the former champ embraced the new champ and presented her with the title belt. Those emotions carried over into Valkyria’s post-match interview, where she fought back tears, trying to describe what that moment felt like:

“It doesn’t feel real. I really feel like I can’t put it into words because when I was out there, it felt like time was standing still, and everything connected, and it just felt like everything I worked for, for nine years now all come together. And I felt on top of the world because it felt like no decision I’ve ever made has been bad because it all led to this. And I think that I would live my entire life again just to feel what I felt...And I think in what we do, we would work our whole careers in the hopes of feeling what I feel right now even once. And I think I’ll be living in that moment for another nine years because I can’t explain how good it feels right now to be your NXT Women’s Champion.”

Now that she’s the new queen in town, Valkyria will have to fight harder than ever to protect her crown against the likes of Tiffany Stratton and the imposing Jade Cargill, who was in the arena watching the match live. But at least for the next seven days, Valkyria has time to soak it all in and celebrate the fruits of her labor.

Meanwhile, WWE has uploaded the full title match to its YouTube page. For anyone who may have missed it or would like to see it again, it’s available to watch below.