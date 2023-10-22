Everybody who comes to Cageside Seats has an opinion about what's going on in pro wrestling - Wrestler Rankings are where YOU let us know YOURS.

Cast a vote in the comments. Give us the five performers you think entertained or impressed the most in the last week, and feel free to talk about why.

We also have the outcome of last week's voting, the results of which make up our annual competition for the Cageside Cup, given to our Performer of the Year.

This week, we’re voting on nationally televised and internet streaming pro wrestling shows that took place Oct. 15-21 — Raw, NXT, Powerrr, Dynamite, Impact, Fusion, SmackDown, Rampage, Level Up, Collision, Battle of the Belts VIII, Impact’s Bound for Glory PPV, and everything else I’m no doubt forgetting.

But first, here’s the outcome of last week’s voting, and how those results changed our annual competition for the Cageside Cup.

Becoming a three-time champ with eyes full of spray paint? HOLY SHIDA!

He didn’t win, but everybody was talking about the man in second for holding his own with in the ring with the Tribal Chief (who also placed in his return to SmackDown).

Right behind them was a Father Figure who had another strong week in AEW, a dude who does care about being International champion after all, and a Timeless star of PiP commercials silent films.

silent films. The men in the midst of an epic NXT title feud outshined the show’s many guest stars, and finished just in front of the 21 year old who just became Stardom’s new High Speed champ.

His Pretty Deadly partner got some votes too, but I guess he just wasn’t #EltonStrong.

The CCWR: 2023-24, Week 28

1. Hikaru Shida

2. LA Knight

3. Christian Cage

4. Orange Cassidy

5. Toni Storm

6. Carmelo Hayes

7. Ilja Dragunov

8. Mei Seira

9. Roman Reigns

10. Elton Prince

Points in our weekly Rankings determine the ongoing annual one — which will determine who wins the Cageside Cup next April. Full details on rules and scoring HERE.

Where the Megastar is one of many shaking up our Top 10, even as the leader pulls farther ahead...

The Cageside Cup Performer of the Year Standings - through the Week ending Oct. 14

1. Orange Cassidy - 110

2. Jey Uso - 57

3. IYO SKY - 43

4. LA Knight - 41.5

5. MJF - 38

6. Christian Cage - 35.5

7. Jay White - 34.5

8. Willow Nightingale - 31.5

9. Seth Rollins - 30

10. (tie) Hikaru Shida - 29

10. (tie) Ilja Dragunov - 29

Ready to do it again? You can always check the "how to" here if you need it, or ask a question in the comments.

Let’s have those ballots! We’ll take it from there, and see you back here in a week for the results and another vote!