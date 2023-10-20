Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.
Rumors for the Day:
- Even though Vince McMahon’s removal from the creative team has caused a lot of things to change in WWE, Fightful Select was told that Roman Reigns’ creative process essentially remains the same. Roman and Paul Heyman are always heavily involved in that process, whether it’s Triple H or Vince in charge of creative. Michael Hayes also plays a large role in producing The Bloodline’s segments.
- Wrestling Observer Radio’s Bryan Alvarez initially heard that Nick Wayne “chipped his tooth all the way to the nerve” after he “hit his face on the cement” during this week’s brawl on AEW Dynamite. Later in the day, Alvarez clarified that Wayne’s tooth is “chipped completely in half” rather than all the way to the nerve.
- F4WOnline’s Dave Meltzer claims the October 28 episode of Collision is “the date planned” for FTR to get a rematch for the AEW world tag team titles.
- Meltzer also says that “something got started” when Adam Copeland and Ricky Starks were talking trash about each other during the opening segment of last Saturday’s Collision. Things went off script when “one of them got a little bit mad, and the other one got mad back.”
- Sean Ross Sapp says CM Punk “was really great backstage” when he visited Impact Wrestling, and the promotion would definitely welcome Punk into the fold if he is interested in signing with them.
- Bill Simmons told SI Media with Jimmy Traina that the Vince McMahon documentary coming to Netflix will likely be released in early 2024.
