After he left the post-WrestleDream Media Scrum, Adam “Edge” Copeland has a few more things he wanted to say about his decision to leave WWE for AEW.

Copeland shared those in a series of posts on X (fka Twitter):

From The Desk of… As some of you may now know, I’m no longer with WWE. My new home is AEW. I’m excited. Whole new roster. Some familiar faces that I wanted to work with again and a whole set of first ever matches. New challenges, and if you’ve followed my career, you know that’s what I’ve always been driven by. But first and foremost I want to address my 25 years with WWE. I love WWE and appreciate everything the company did for me. Always have, always will. They put me on the map, gave me amazing opportunities and through hard work on both ends, I’ve been supplied with a wonderful life. Hell, WWE helped me meet the woman I’d start my family with. Sometimes relationships just grow apart and I feel the WWE and I have just outgrown each other. I wanted to do more. They didn’t have much more for me to do. Simple as that. And that’s ok. I’ll still be watching and still be supporting all of my friends there. I don’t buy into this odd mentality of one company or the other. It’s weird. If you took offense to that, take a walk, get some fresh air and soak up some sunshine. It’s wrestling. An amazing gig. But still, it’s wrestling. Relax. It’s supposed to be fun. And it’s just a segment of the fans, not most fans, and definitely not the performers. Within the industry we all know that more choices is better for everyone and pushes us all to be better. As a wrestling fan, which I still am, it’s exciting that there’s viable companies providing wrestling on national and worldwide platforms. If you’re actually a fan of wrestling, and not acronyms, that should make you happy too. I guess what I’m trying to say is this, if you’ve appreciated my work, you still can, no matter what the initials are. Because I’ll still be bustin my ass everytime I’m out there. This ride isn’t over just yet. Just try to have fun, like it should be. Because trust me I’ll be having fun everytime I’m out there in an AEW ring. Let’s go!

The posts convey the same level of excitement that was evident from Copeland during his chat with Tony Khan & the media earlier this morning (Oct. 2).

They also deliver a message similar to the one Kenny Omega shared after Jade Cargill made the decision to leave AEW for WWE recently, albeit with a slightly softer touch: that after almost two decades of there only being one major televised wrestling company in the United States, it’s worth celebrating the fact we now have two — and all the choices that brings and advantages it gives performers and fans.

Because “if you’re actually a fan of wrestling, and not acronyms”, this past weekend gave you two nights of exciting events featuring a wide-variety of performers, styles, and stories at a variety of price points. We’ll get 12 or so hours more of the same on TV this week, and another event on Saturday. The talent let go by either company for whatever reason will have lots of options for their next booking depending on what they want to do, or how they want to approach the next phase of their career. And even if you are flying the flag for one of the two biggest promotions, they both seem to be doing fine, business-wise.

Are there things to quibble about when it comes to any company’s storytelling or presentation? Absolutely. Can it be fun to analyze the ratings, or consider the differences in backstage culture? Sure.

Keep things in perspective, though. We’re in a golden age of pro wrestling. The more time we can spend being grateful for that, the better off we’ll all be.