Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

BWE claims the men’s tag team titles will be defended at Fastlane and the challengers will be coming from Monday Night Raw this week.

For whatever it’s worth, Dave Meltzer said in his Daily Update that Tiffany Stratton was “the talk of the show in a lot of circles” coming out of NXT’s No Mercy event this past weekend.

According to Fightful Select, Jon Moxley is pushing hard for AEW to sign Sami Callihan.

Fightful also says it was a “late decision” to have Saraya win the women’s championship at All In London.

On Pat LaPrade’s podcast, PCO said Impact Wrestling has already discussed trying to sign Matt Riddle, Dolph Ziggler & Mustafa Ali.

In an interview with BBM Sports, Keiji Muto (aka WWE Hall of Famer The Great Muta) teased the possibility of WWE and Pro Wrestling NOAH working together now that both company’s shows air on ABEMA in Japan.

If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.