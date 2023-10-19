Welcome back to the Sermon on the Mat, your weekly one-stop shop for news from the wider world of wrestling beyond the big cable TV monoliths that get all the coverage.

Demand Lucha Lucha de los Muertos (Oct. 19, 8 pm ET)

FredDIE vs. Sadiee Suicide (Hardcore Halloween Match) “Colossal” Mike Law vs. Stallion Kid Azrieal vs. Dream Girl Ellie vs. Jody Threat (c) vs. Space Monkey (Demand Lucha Openweight Championship) Alex Shelley vs. the Orion Los Medicos (Medico Uno & Medico Dos) vs. Psycho Clown & Sam Adonis Gringo Loco (c) vs. Jack Cartwheel

Oh it’s the middle of October and that means the Halloween gimmick shows are rolling, baby!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks!

ACTION Wanna Play a Game? (Oct. 20, 7:30 pm ET)

Devlyn Macabre vs. Shazza McKenzie Billie Starkz vs. Rachel Armstrong Bobby Flaco vs. Brogan Finlay Culture, Inc. (Eli Knight & Malik Bosede) (c) vs. the Good Hand (Kevin Ryan & Suge D) (ACTION Tag Team Championship) Adam Priest (c) vs. Alex Kane (ACTION Championship)

The action keeps coming as we go to the scary south for a spot of ACTION!

SHP The Next Episode (Oct. 21, 5 pm ET)

CWO (Marc Angel & Stan Stylez) vs. Randi West & Schwartzy Jeff Cannonball vs. Xavier Cross Deklan Grant vs. Ryan Radix Drake Zavior vs. Yoya Kristian Robinson vs. Leroy Robinson Jimmy Lloyd vs. Rob Killjoy Eric Dillinger vs. Lucky 13 Brandon Kirk vs. Dyln McKay “Low Life” Louie Ramos vs. Matt Makowski

And hey, lookit that, there’s wrestling that isn’t Hallow-themed this weekend, too!

PWF It’s the Great Powerbomb, Charlie Brown (Oct. 22, 4:30 pm ET)

Aaron Cox vs. Kaitlyn Marie vs. Manny Lo vs. Sawdust vs. Trey Havoc vs. Tungsten Redd Jackson Drake vs. LDJ Oliver Sawyer & Ryan Galeone vs. the Longshots (Dylan Crossley & Tenshi X) (c) (PWF Tag Team Championship) Colby Corino (c) vs. CW Anderson (PWF Oceanic Championship / NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship) Bojack (c) vs. Jay Malachi (PWF Undisputed Championship)

And PWF win our award for best show title this week!

Kitsune Women’s Wrestling Gong! (Oct. 22, 4 pm PT)

WWPW Diana World Championship #1 Contender’s GONG! Rumble Jordan Blade vs. Sandra Moone Hibiscus Mil vs. Nicole Savoy Black Swan vs. Rachel Armstrong Rina Amikura vs. Trish Adora Chikayo Nagashima & Rachael Ellering vs. Magenta (Maria & Riko Kawahata) Billie Starkz vs. Risa Sera Haruka Umesaki (c) vs. ??? (WWPW Diana World Championship) Janai Kai & Mercedes Martinez vs. Konami & Willow Nightingale Dark Sheik vs. Tae Honma vs. Unagi Sayaka (Kitsune World Championship)

Last but not least we’ve got a fine slice of west coast women’s action lined up for y’all!

Free matches here!

Colt Cabana vs. Zack Gibson

Before he was wearing a goofy contact lens, Zack Gibson was soon to be recognized as Europe’s number one, and this slice of mat action from OTT

Hilljack vs. Swamp Man

I’ll be honest, folks. When I saw this match from AIW on my YouTube dashboard, I just read the words “Swamp Man” and I knew I was gonna run it. Enjoy!

Suge D vs. Trish Adora

Last but not least, Beyond have this gem for us!

As always...

Remember folks, no matter what type of wrestling you like, no matter how down you feel about the state of WWE, AEW, Impact, ROH, or any other “big-time” pro wrestling, there’s something out there for you. There’s a pro wrestling product that can hit you in the right spot and make you love wrestling like you thought you’d never be able to love it again. It’s there, I promise. You just gotta reach out and find it, and that, my friends, is what the Sermon on the Mat is all about.