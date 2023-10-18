The NWA has reportedly signed TV deals with The CW

National Wrestling Alliance owner Billy Corgan said in an interview last week that the promotion would soon be announcing two television deals with a "top 20 network".

A report today (Oct. 18) from Haus of Wrestling says those deals are with The CW. The network reaches 99% of U.S. television households, and until recently had been synonymous with young adult fare and the DC Comics "Arrowverse" shows. It's new owners Nexstar Media Group (Paramount and Warner Bros Discovery still hold minority shares) are shifting its focus to unscripted/reality shows, sports, and licensing scripted series that have aired on cable channels or in other countries.

It's believed the NWA will provide The CW with a mix of content that fits their new model. Haus of Wrestling says one contract of the NWA’s contracts is for the rights to the flagship wrestling show Powerrr, and the other is for a reality show documenting tue behind-the-scenes happenings at the NWA.

An official announcement is expected soon.

Until now, the NWA has called YouTube its home. Corgan railed against the popular video platform in his remarks teasing the TV deal, but there is talk the NWA's relaunched territory system could publish content on YouTube.

Recent production upgrades were likely made in anticipation of moving to TV.