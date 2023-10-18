Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

According to PW Insider, Bianca Belair is expected back on television very soon, possibly as soon as SmackDown this week.

Bill Simmons seemed to indicate at a recent Bloomberg Screentime event that Vince McMahon will not be able to change anything on the documentary about him that is coming to Netflix.

For what it’s worth, Rey Mysterio told Ariel Helwani on the MMA Hour that he hopes to retire “within the next year and a half or two.”

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that while it’s possible WWE could still use Uncle Howdy he doesn’t expect him to be back.

Fightful Select notes that the “decision to have NXT talent on Main Event will likely continue,” though they couldn’t say if that was a Triple H directive.

If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.