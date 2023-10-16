New Japan Pro-Wrestling was in London over the weekend for Oct. 14’s Royal Quest III. That event featured Will Ospreay successfully defending his IWGP United Kingdom Heavyweight title (New Japan still recognizes it as their United States championship) against fellow Brit Zack Sabre, Jr. in a match some are calling a match of the year candidate.

The aftermath of Saturday’s main event also set-up the headliner for Nov. 4’s Power Struggle in Osaka, which is the last big event before New Japan’s annual Jan. 4 Wrestle Kingdom show at the Tokyo Dome.

Shota Umino answered Ospreay’s open challenge, and the champ agreed to put his belt(s) on the line — after reminding the Reiwa Musketeer that he hasn’t been very successful when they’ve squared off in the past. Will did have a condition, though. His United Empire mate Great O-Khan wants a piece of Umino’s mentor, Jon Moxley. Apparently Mox authorized Shooter to book him in NJPW, so that match is official, too.

A chaotic end to Royal Quest III saw Umino challenge Ospreay, and Great-O-Khan challenge Moxley for Power Struggle!



Backstage though, it was Gabe Kidd who jumped the UK Champion!#royalquest report:https://t.co/CsjHVP0yZy



— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) October 15, 2023

As that tweet X post says, another Brit made a statement backstage and set himself up as a future Ospreay opponent. Bullet Club’s Gabriel Kidd choked out the Aerial Assassin backstage, but there’s no word yet on when that match will take place.

Here are all the results from Royal Quest III:

• Taiji Ishimori def. Robbie X

• El Desperado def. Trent Seven

• Yota Tsuji def. Luke Jacobs

• Bullet Club War Dogs (Clark Connors & Drilla Moloney) def. Cameron Khai & Leon Slater to retain the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship

• Guerrillas Of Destiny (El Phantasmo, Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa) deff. Bullet Club War Dogs (Alex Coughlin, David Finlay & Gabe Kidd)

• Ren Narita & Shota Umino def. United Empire (Francesco Akira & Great-O-Khan)

• Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI & Tetsuya Naito) def. Just 5 Guys (DOUKI & SANADA)

• Eddie Kingston, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Michael Oku def. United Empire (HENARE, Jeff Cobb & TJP)

• Shingo Takagi defeats Tomohiro Ishii

• Will Ospreay (c) defeats Zack Sabre Jr. to retain the IWGP United States Heavyweight title

It also leaves us with this line-up for Power Struggle:

• Will Ospreay (c) vs. Shota Umino for the IWGP United Kingdom (United States) Heavyweight championship

• Jon Moxley vs. Great O-Khan

• Hiromu Takahashi (c) vs. Taiji Ishimori for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight title

• Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kazuchika Okada & Tomohiro Ishii (c) vs. TMDK (Zack Sabre Jr, Mikey Nicholls & Shane Haste) for the NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team championship

• SANADA & Yuya Uemura vs. Yota Tsuji & Tetsuya Naito

• Super Junior Tag League Finals (TBD; tournament starts this Sat., Oct. 21 in Saitama)

New Japan also has two U.S. shows coming up: Oct. 28 in Las Vegas, with Eddie Kingston & Giulia title defenses, and Lonestar Shootout Nov. 10 in North Texas, which will feature Mayu Iwatani defending the IWGP Women’s championship against a thus-far-unnamed opponent.