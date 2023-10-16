Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Rumors for the Day:

WrestleVotes says that while Endeavor have been clear about being open to Monday Night Raw moving nights, that “tons of people” backstage hope it stays on Mondays.

They also say there were discussions and ideas thrown around at one point to see if Mickie James would be interesting in joining Nick Aldis as a co-GM of SmackDown, but it doesn’t look like that will be happening.

Speaking of Aldis, Fightful Select says he is no longer a Producer on a trial basis with WWE anymore, as he has officially signed a full time deal with the company. He could still work as a Producer while working in an on screen capacity but it’s unclear if he will as of now. In addition, Aldis has received high praise from those he’s worked with so far at WWE.

Alberto Del Rio recently said he was going to return to WWE before Vince McMahon lost power but Fightful says they were told by a higher up source that there’s “no fucking chance” that was ever happening.

Fightful also notes that Jade Cargill arrived early to Friday Night SmackDown this past week and talked to several members of the roster while there. She’s endearing herself to everyone in the company.

If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you'd like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below.