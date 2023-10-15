Mystery challenger wins MLW women’s title

The landscape of the MLW women’s division changed in a hurry at Slaughterhouse (Oct. 14, 2023). Delmi Exo was standing tall as featherweight champion with a scheduled bout against B3CCA, but her opponent was switched before the fight date to a phantom challenger. Now, that mystery wrestler holds the gold.

The phantom challenger was revealed by Salina de la Renta. La Empresaria de Promociones Dorado ushered in Janai Kai.

Kai used her Muay Thai skills to unleash fierce offense. Exo had no answers for knees in the clinch. The champ took a pounding but refused to wilt. Exo caught a kick to counter for a German suplex and followed with running attacks in the corner. Exo worked for her package piledriver finisher throughout, but she could never lock in the grip. Kai escaped for a suplex of her own and teed off on vicious kicks to the spine. Kai trapped Exo in a dragon sleeper. Exo tapped out, and a new champ was crowned.

Salina is making serious waves in her comeback to MLW. She is now managing two champions with Kai winning the featherweight strap and Rocky Romero triumphing over Akira for the middleweight belt.

Kai’s reign may be short-lived though. MLW also announced that the Ace of Tokyo Joshi Pro-Wrestling is on her way. Miyu Yamashita is coming soon.

Are you excited for Janai Kai as the new featherweight champion in MLW?

The replay for MLW Slaughterhouse is available through the Fite+ package on Fite TV.