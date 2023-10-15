Everybody who comes to Cageside Seats has an opinion about what's going on in pro wrestling - Wrestler Rankings are where YOU let us know YOURS.

Cast a vote in the comments. Give us the five performers you think entertained or impressed the most in the last week, and feel free to talk about why.

We also have the outcome of last week's voting, the results of which make up our annual competition for the Cageside Cup, given to our Performer of the Year.

This week, we’re voting on nationally televised and internet streaming pro wrestling shows that took place Oct. 8-14 — New Japan Destruction in Ryogoku, Raw, NXT, Powerrr, Dynamite, Impact, Fusion, SmackDown, Rampage, Level Up, Collision, and everything else I’m no doubt forgetting.

But first, here’s the outcome of last week’s voting, and how those results changed our annual competition for the Cageside Cup.

Hey Cope!

Nice debut you had there, Rated R Superstar. Be a shame if a certain father figure got more votes than you...

Both companies crowned new Tag champions on Sat., Oct. 7, and all four wrestlers landed in the Top Ten. The larger of AEW’s two new titleholders actually only had a few less points than his partner, there were just a whole lot of people whose totals put then between the Tag champs.

People like a homeowner from Seattle, a Timeless star, SmackDown’s fastest rising Megastar, and the reigning WWE Women’s champion — most of whom had PPV/PLE wins during the week in question, and one of that went all in on thinking she’s a silent picture starlet.

The CCWR: 2023-24, Week 27

1. Christian Cage

2. Adam Copeland

3. (tie) Cody Rhodes

3. (tie) Jey Uso

5. Ricky Starks

6. Swerve Strickland

7. Toni Storm

8. LA Knight

9. IYO SKY

10. Big Bill

Points in our weekly Rankings determine the ongoing annual one — which will determine who wins the Cageside Cup next April. Full details on rules and scoring HERE.

Where folks finally used this stretch where the leader wasn’t amassing points to close the gap, right when his streak of not amassing points might be over...

The Cageside Cup Performer of the Year Standings - through the Week ending Oct. 7

1. Orange Cassidy - 103

2. Jey Uso - 57

3. IYO SKY - 43

4. MJF - 38

5. Jay White - 34.5

6. LA Knight - 32.5

7. Willow Nightingale - 31.5

8. Seth Rollins - 30

9. Christian Cage - 27.5

10. Becky Lynch - 27

Ready to do it again? You can always check the “how to” here if you need it, or ask a question in the comments. The main things you need to know are you have five spots on your ballot, you can’t put the same person in two of them, but you can split a single or multiple spots between multiple wrestlers. Now...

Let’s have those ballots! We’ll take it from there, and see you back here in a week for the results and another vote!