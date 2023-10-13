Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.
Rumors for the Day:
- Wrestling Observer Live’s Bryan Alvarez heard some variation of “Tony [Khan] needs to get off his phone and stop tweeting” from people in both WWE and AEW. There are “a lot of people” in AEW who don’t think his troll tweet about John Cena and the Undertaker was funny.
- Per Fightful Select, Khan doesn’t seek approval from AEW PR for his tweets. It sounds like some people in AEW think Tony wanted to get attention on his Twitter account just as he was about to announce several new matches for AEW’s upcoming TV shows.
- Karrion Kross told Chris Van Vliet that he and Bray Wyatt were “slated to do something” together this year at WrestleMania 39, and only some writers and office people knew about it. He talked about it “for hours” with Wyatt, and some of their ideas included Alexa Bliss, Scarlett Bordeaux, and Bo Dallas.
- On the Talk is Jericho podcast, Adam “Edge” Copeland said WWE’s original plan for The Judgment Day was for the group to turn on him about one year after Finn Balor joined. Copeland found out at Hell in a Cell 2022 that plans changed and The Judgment Day was actually going to turn on him the very next night on Raw, on the same night that Finn was set to join the group.
- Fightful heard from sources close to Rey Fenix that he will be off AEW TV for a while due to visa issues. That’s why AEW had him drop the International championship to Orange Cassidy on this week’s Dynamite.
- TNT network’s television schedule indicates that AEW Battle of the Belts VIII will take place on Sat., Oct. 21, at 10 pm ET, immediately following AEW Collision.
If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.
Loading comments...