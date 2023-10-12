MLW shuffled the deck in the heavyweight championship scene when Davey Boy Smith Jr. was sidelined with emergency surgery. The news came out earlier in the day that Tom Lawlor would replace the Bulldog to wrestle Alex Kane for the MLW World Heavyweight Championship at Slaughterhouse on Saturday, October 14 in Philadelphia, PA.

Now we know the reason why for the change. Davey Boy revealed that he underwent emergency surgery for appendicitis and diverticulitis on Wednesday night. Thankfully, Smith is currently in stable condition, although, he had part of his colon and part of his appendix removed.

Davey Boy Smith Jr.: I wanted to inform everyone officially I needed to have Emergency surgery late last night for appendicitis + appendix removal, to find out it was diverticulitis as well. I have had part of colon removed with some of my appendix as well for the procedure. Folks this was one of the most painful experiences of my life, but I’m glad I got it done. A burst appendix can lead to serious complications too. I’m sad to announce my withdrawal from the @majorleaguewrestling World Title Match vs. Alex Kane this weekend in Philadelphia as well. Hopefully I can get this same opportunity in the future when I’m back healthy, and so sorry to my fans, these things happen and was not something I ever want to endure again! Trust me! The was a 12/10 in the pain scale. Arigatou. I’m in stable condition now, but I am still in immense pain. I’ll keep everyone posted with updates. Thanks for everyone reaching out to me also. -Harry

Well wishes for a healthy recovery to Davey Boy Smith Jr.

In Smith’s place for Slaughterhouse, Lawlor steps up. Filthy Tom is a former MLW heavyweight champion in his own right. His reign lasted 154 days during 2019. Lawlor currently wrestles for NJPW, so the new alliance between MLW and NJPW is already paying unexpected dividends.

The current lineup for the Slaughterhouse PPV includes:

MLW World Heavyweight Championship: Alex Kane (c) vs. Tom lawlor

MLW vs. NJPW: Jacob Fatu vs. Minoru Suzuki

Chamber of Horrors: Mance Warner & Matthew Justice vs. The Calling's Talon & Cannonball

MLW Women's World Featherweight Championship: Delmi Exo (c) vs. The Phantom Challenger

MLW National Openweight Championship: Rickey Shane Page (c) vs. 1 Called Manders in Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal

MLW vs. CMLL in Title vs. Title: Akira (MLW World Middleweight Championship) vs. Rocky Romero (CMLL World Historic Welterweight Championship)

The MLW Slaughterhouse event will be will be available for live streaming on October 14 through the Fite+ package on Fite TV.