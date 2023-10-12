Billy Corgan trashes YouTube, announces TV deals for NWA on a top network

During an appearance earlier today on Busted Open Radio, NWA Owner & President Billy Corgan made a rather vague announcement about two new TV deals for his pro wrestling company. He did so while dumping all over YouTube, the current home to NWA Powerrr.

Here’s what Corgan had to say about his frustrations with YouTube, courtesy of this transcription from POSTWrestling:

“YouTube is a terrible partner for wrestling. I’m just gonna say that flat out and lately, because who knows how these A.I. systems work? They’ve been squeezing all the wrestling content creators. No one can quite figure it out but everybody’s numbers are down and that’s across the board. So God knows why YouTube’s doing what it’s doing but it’s very mercurial and we can’t even put ads on YouTube because they keep labeling — even if it’s just Jim Mitchell saying, ‘Come watch Samhain,’ the pay-per-view, it gets banned for being offensive and we can’t find anybody to talk to-to tell you why you can’t put an ad on there so even when we’re trying to spend money to get people to watch our programming, we can’t. So, five years ago, yes, YouTube, great place to start. It helped us build the brand. Starting with the debut of Powerrr which we just past our fourth anniversary and thanks to people like The Rock for putting it over. It kind of put us on the map and so it’s been an effective way. But now...I can now say for the first time and I have to be a bit vague because there’s some other political aspects to this but I can now say that we finally have signed not just one, but two television deals and an announcement as far as where and who will be coming soon but we finally now will be available to move off YouTube. Not exclusively because we still wanna do stuff on YouTube but we now will be moving with a network partner… I can say it’s a top 20 network and very excited. I’ve been working on this for over a year and like I said, not just one but two television deals are involved. Two totally different wrestling-related products we will be offering so 2024 is looking very, very bright. We’re very excited…”

Do you care to take a guess at which top 20 network Billy Corgan is referring to above? Will you be more likely to watch NWA if what Corgan says comes to fruition?

Let us know in the comments below, Cagesiders.