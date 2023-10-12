Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

WWE is discussing having a WarGames match at Survivor Series again this year, according to Fightful Select. Right now only a men’s version is being considered, and the site’s source “heavily implied Judgment Day would be a part of the match.”

AEW found out Tuesday afternoon that Jon Moxley wouldn’t be cleared for Dynamite, per Fightful.

Both sides of the Tuesday Night War were apparently tweaking their shows up to and even after they started. Bodyslam.net said it was “hectic” backstage at NXT on Oct. 10, “with segments on the show being moved around frequently.”

Contrary to previous reports, Dave Meltzer said on Wrestling Observer Radio that Cash Wheeler isn’t hurt. Everything around FTR’s surprising AEW Tag title loss last weekend on Collision is “all storyline” designed to put new champs Ricky Starks & Big Bill “over big”.

However, a Fightful Select report claims Wheeler is “nursing injured ribs”, but it’s not clear he needs to miss any time. They add Dax Harwood pushed for the match with Starks & Bill to happen the way it did.

Bianca Belair told Rolling Out that “hopefully” she’ll be back on SmackDown “sometime soon”.

Zack Clayton and VSK are no longer with AEW/ROH after their contracts expired and were not renewed.

If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.