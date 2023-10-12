Welcome back to the Sermon on the Mat, your weekly one-stop shop for news from the wider world of wrestling beyond the big cable TV monoliths that get all the coverage.

Coming soon...

B!P Fall Children ‘23 (Oct. 14, 7 pm ET)

Haley Dylan vs. Harleen Lopez Jordan Blade vs. Skylar Dante Drago vs. Ryan Mooney 35 MM Magic (Angelo Carter & JGeorge), Logan Black, & Nick Robles vs. .50 Cal, Candyman, CPA, & Kirby Wackerman Brogan Finlay & Hunter Drake vs. Miracle Generation (Dustin Waller & Kylon King) (c) (IWTV Independent Wrestling Tag Team Championship) Andy Brown (c) vs. Charlie Tiger (B!P Bedlam Championship) Shook Crew (Bobby Orlando & Bryce Donovan) vs. Vaudevillains (Matthew Rehwoldt & Simon Gotch)

Blitzkrieg! Pro are back and boy howdy they’ve got a good one lined up y’all!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

DW Follow Your Hart (Oct. 14, 6 pm CT)

Mike Hartenbower vs. Those Damn Coyotes (Brooks Berna & Damien Deschain) (Handicap Blindfold Match) Arik Cannon vs. Colt Cabana “WARHORSE” Jake Parnell vs. Vic Capri Heather Reckless vs. Ivy Malibu vs. Maggie Lee vs. Shazza McKenzie Connor Hopkins vs. Davey Vega vs. Mike Bennett vs. Richard Holliday vs. Stephen Wolf Country Air (Doc Simmons & Zach Hendrix) vs. Seduce & Destroy (Aaron Xaiver & Bucknasty) vs. Wasted Youth (Dyln McKay & Marcus Mathers) vs. Zeke Zshe Enterprises (J Fowler & Victor Iniestra) (Interim DW Tag Team Championship) Brittnie Brooks vs. Zayda Steel (DW Women’s Championship) Christian Rose (c) vs. Jason Hades (DW World Championship)

The stars are out for Dreamwave, and there’s big doings a-transpiring!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

GCW Blood on the Hills 2 (Oct. 14, 8 pm PT)

Jack Cartwheel vs. Tony Deppen Joey Janela vs. Santana Jackson Jimmy Lloyd vs. Steph de Lander Aramis & Rey Horus vs. Arez & Gringo Loco Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) vs. Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) Blake Christian (c) vs. Paul London (GCW World Championship)

There’s no rest for the weary as GCW come right back from a Japan (a show that fell into the awkward gutter between editions of Sermon) to put this bad boy on for y’all!

Check it out live on FITE, folks.

WR Tales from the Ring 6 (Oct. 14, 9 pm ET)

Abadon vs. Matthew Palmer (Texas Casket Match) Ace Austin vs. JD Griffey Alan Angels vs. Dante Leon Brick Savage vs. Lance Archer vs. Steve Maclin Laredo Kid vs. Rey Fenix vs. Rich Swann Killa Kate vs. Vert Vixen (c) (DEFY Women’s Championship)

Last but not least, Wrestling REVOLVER go to Texas for a big ol’ rodeo of a showdeo!

Check it out live on FITE, folks.

Free matches here!

Janai Kai vs. Marina Shafir

Starting off short, hot, and sweet with this first round match from Wrestling REVOLVER’s Women’s Grand Prix!

Josh Barnett vs. Timothy Thatcher

Well y’all know I can’t resist a freebie featuring my boy Tim, so thanks to GCW and Bloodsport, here we are!

IWN Z-Force Live

Last but not least we’ve got a full show from ol’ Blighty! You once knew them as IPW:UK (oh, dear FloSlam, how we miss thee) and they’re back after a rebranding!

As always...

Remember folks, no matter what type of wrestling you like, no matter how down you feel about the state of WWE, AEW, Impact, ROH, or any other “big-time” pro wrestling, there’s something out there for you. There’s a pro wrestling product that can hit you in the right spot and make you love wrestling like you thought you’d never be able to love it again. It’s there, I promise. You just gotta reach out and find it, and that, my friends, is what the Sermon on the Mat is all about.