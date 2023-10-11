Dolph Ziggler to team with his brother for first post-WWE release gig

It’s arguable whether Dolph Ziggler was the most surprising name on last month’s WWE cut list, but he was certainly the most decorated Superstar released after the company merged with UFC to form TKO Group once the Endeavor deal was finalized.

Peers were quick to sing The Show-Off’s praises after his exit, but the man himself — whose real name is Nic Nemeth — hasn’t said anything. There was some speculation he might head to AEW and work with his younger brother Ryan there, and he still might (a main roster talent like Dolph would have to wait 90 days after his release to show up in another wrestling company). But for now, the brothers Nemeth will be teaming up to work in their other shared love: comedy.

The ticket page for Hunkamania’s Nov 24 show (the night before WWE Survivor Series, also happening in the greater Chicago area) describes the show thusly:

The Nemeth Bros are pro wrestling superstars Ryan Nemeth (AEW) and Nic Nemeth (AKA Dolph Ziggler from WWE). Hunkamania is a comedy variety show featuring stand-up, funny stories from the road, special guests from the world of pro wrestling, and once-in-lifetime audience interaction!

Ryan reposted the initial announcement on X (fka Twitter) with more about their plans, which sound like they could be contingent on Nic’s WWE contract status:

Full disclosure we want to do a handful of shows AKA a “Hunkamania Holiday Tour” and Nov 24 is the first announced date. Hopefully a certain loophole allows that, and barring any further controversy, we get to see all of you and have a blast!

What you gonna do when Hunkamania runs wild on you, brothers, sisters, and non-binary siblings?