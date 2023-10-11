We’ve been tracking writer/director Sean Durkin’s biopic of The Von Erich family since news of it first hit the Hollywood trades. Now, days after the poster for the film* was released, we’ve got our first trailer for The Iron Claw.

It’s definitely a well-made trailer. There’s a sense of foreboding from its opening frames. For wrestling fans, it’s probably because we know this tale of the Texas family at the center of Dallas-based World Class Championship Wrestling is one of the business’ greatest tragedies. But Zac Efron’s Kevin tells us at the start that his family was cursed, and we get the sense that’s true long before we get shots of the funeral for Jeremy Allen White’s Kerry.

White, Efron, and Colt McCallany’s family patriarch Fritz get most of the clip’s 2:23 runtime, but we get some moments with Maura Tierney as mother Doris and Lily James as Kevin’s wife Pam. There’s lots of in-ring action too, with a brief glimpse of what I’m almost positive were the Freebirds, and one shot of Aaron Dean Eisenberg’s Ric Flair.

Lots of bad movies have great trailers, but this one does look promising. Check it out.

The Iron Claw is in theaters Dec. 22, 2023.