Fightful Select notes higher ups at WWE told them and “top talent” that as of right now WWE is “not currently in talks with CM Punk about a return.”

Nick Hausman followed that up by saying he spoke to a source close to Punk himself “who very much gave me the impression the two sides are not working on his return to the company.”

According to PW Insider, it is believed Jack Perry is no longer on an indefinite suspension but AEW is “in no rush to bring him back.”

While there were rumors of Velveteen Dream being seen at the Performance Center, Fightful says WWE has no interest in signing him at this time.

Bandido is expected to be fully cleared in a few weeks, according to the Wrestling Observer.

Big if true: Pro wrestling is great fun and you don’t have to cheer for one promotion over another. A rising tide lifts all boats! Last night ruled, and we should hope it can always be that great!

