Jon Moxley not cleared, Orange Cassidy reclaims International championship

Initially, AEW advertised Jon Moxley challenging Rey Fenix for the International championship. Mox lost the title to Fenix in a match where he suffered a concussion. It was an audible and all signs point to the fact that he was never supposed to lose the title.

Unfortunately, Jon Moxley was not cleared to compete tonight. Maybe AEW felt it was very possible but then last minute, learned he couldn’t. Maybe they felt advertising that match would be better for the Tuesday Night War. Either way, he was out and was replaced with Orange Cassidy.

In an approximately 10 minute bout, the men had a back and forth match, one that saw Fenix’s back take some damage, including being run back first into the ring post. Word is Fenix is rather banged up in real life and this is playing into that.

It was his back that cost the champion, who went to lift Orange Cassidy to drop him with a Driver but his back gave out. Orange Cassidy was able to capitalize, hitting an Orange Punch to win back his title.

It’s a curious move, and obviously an audible, since it would seem they’d try to elevate OC higher than this title after he lost it in a banger of a match against Jon Moxley at All Out. We’ll see if there’s another long reign in Cassidy’s future. And keep word for the condition of Moxley.

